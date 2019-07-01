Sponsored
Ryoko Yonekura Makes Jazzy Return to Chicago on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 1, 2019
Ryoko Yonekura in a promotional image as Roxie Hart
(Photo: Junji Ishiguro)

Ryoko Yonekura, the multi-talented original star of the Japanese-language production of Chicago, returns to the Broadway revival as Roxie Hart on July 1. Yonekura will play a limited 16-performance run at the Ambassador Theatre through July 14.

Following her celebrated 2008 and 2010 engagements as Roxie in Japan, Yonekura learned the role in English and made her Broadway debut in 2012, returning to the company and joining the U.S. touring cast in Japan in 2017. This marks Yonekura's third stint in the Broadway company.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.

Newsletters