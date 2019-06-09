Sponsored
Bertie Carvel in "Ink"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Bertie Carvel Wins First Tony Award for Performance as Rupert Murdoch in Ink

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 9, 2019

Bertie Carvel has won the 2019 Tony Award as Best Featured Actor in a Play for his portrayal of media mogul Rupert Murdoch in James Graham's new play Ink. The multi-talented Carvel was honored at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, beating out fellow nominees Brandon Uranowitz for Burn This, Benjamin Walker for All My Sons, Robin De Jesús for The Boys in the Band and Gideon Glick for To Kill a Mockingbird.

"Actors are a bit like nuclear warheads, toxic maybe, best handled with care, but entirely pointless if not for the people who get to the place where they can do their work," said Carvel in his speech.

This marks Carvel's second Tony nomination and first win. He was previously nominated in 2013 for his turn as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda. Carvel is the recipient of Olivier Awards for his performances in both Matilda and Ink in London's West End.

Rupert Goold directs Ink, which is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Lamb (Jonny Lee Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.

Check out Carvel and Miller in Ink below.

Ink

James Graham's electrifying and exhilarating new play, based on real events.
