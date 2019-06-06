See Will Roland, George Salazar & the Company of Be More Chill Celebrate 100 Broadway Performances

C-c-c-c-come on! Be More Chill, the delightfully zany musical about a pill that makes high school students cool, has garnered loyal fans since its off-Broadway run, and now, the Joe Iconis-scored musical is hitting a milestone. Stars Will Roland, George Salazar and the rest of the company celebrated 100 Broadway performances at the Lyceum Theatre on June 5. Broadway.com was on hand to capture a group shot of the Be More Chill family. Check it out, and then be sure to catch the show and hear its Tony-nominated score live!