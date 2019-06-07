Colleen Ballinger, Known for 'Miranda Sings,' to Make Broadway Debut as Dawn in Waitress

The hit Broadway musical Waitress will welcome Colleen Ballinger, the actress-singer best known for her online character "Miranda Sings," in the role of Dawn beginning on August 20. Ballinger will replace Caitlin Houlahan, who will exit the musical on August 18. Waitress will mark Ballinger's Broadway debut.



Ballinger is a writer, actor, comedian, producer and best-selling author. Her celebrated presence "Miranda Sings" has gained more than 20 million YouTube followers. She can currently be seen as Miranda in her Netflix original series Haters Back Off, as well as her one-hour special Miranda Sings Live...You're Welcome. Ballinger is currently touring with her new solo show, Who Wants My Kid?



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



Ballinger will play a limited four-week engagement through September 15.