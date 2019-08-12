Princess Diana Bio-Musical Will Transfer to Broadway in 2020

Fresh off an acclaimed run at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse, the new Princess Diana bio-musical Diana will move to Broadway's Longacre Theatre next year. Previews will begin on March 2, 2020 with an opening night set for March 31.



Written by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis—book writer and co-lyricist Joe DiPietro, composer/co-lyricist David Bryan and director by Christopher Ashley—the production will feature choreography by Kelly Devine and music supervision/arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.



Set in 1981, Diana finds the world ready for a royal wedding. Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny. But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.



Reprising their performances from the La Jolla run will be British actress Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots) in the title role, Roe Hartrampf (Unnatural Acts) as Prince Charles, Erin Davie (Side Show) as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (Anastasia) as Queen Elizabeth.



The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestrations by John Clancy.