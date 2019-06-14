Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Aladdin's Josh Drake on 'Proving People Wrong' and His Journey to Agrabah

Gotta Dance
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 14, 2019
Josh Drake
(Photos: Matthew Murphy for Broadway.com)
Josh Drake

For the past two years, Josh Drake has been a singing and dancing resident of Agrabah in Aladdin on Broadway. The hit Disney musical marks the standout dancer's Broadway debut, something he's been preparing for a very long time. "I started dancing at three years old," the North Carolina native said. "My mom put me in tap shoes when she saw me dancing in front of a music video in my diaper." Although the moves came naturally for Drake, he says it was all but natural for others to see him up on stage. "Being a homosexual, male dancer was tough," he said. "Bullying from people was tough. It made me want to prove them wrong, in a weird way." And proving them wrong is exactly what he did. Drake went on to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City and make his name known. "A lot of people from back home have reached out recently," he said. "I'm not sure if they're seeing something online or what. It makes me step back and realize that it's been several years of putting in work, and seeing them reach out and show so much love and support has been amazing. This is all I've ever wanted to do." Now that he is living out his dream performing Casey Nicholaw's Tony-nominated choreography, he has some advice for those looking to do the same. "Never give up. Get to get to the city as soon as you possibly can. There's something about being in the city, and being surrounded by what we do, that really drives you to never give up."

Watch the video below to hear Drake talk about overcoming his obstacles and more!


Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Grooming: Morgan Mabry | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman & Sydney Goodwin
Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek & Caitlin Moynihan | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco | Location: FD Studios

View the Full Gallery Here

Aladdin

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Kilgore & More to Lead Reading of Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook Musical with Powerhouse Theater
  2. Xanadu Is Heading on Tour with RuPaul's Drag Race Royals Ginger Minj & Jinkx Monsoon
  3. Kaley Ann Voorhees, Susan Blackwell & More Join Starry Into the Woods Concert at Town Hall
  4. Ed Harris to Replace Jeff Daniels in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway
  5. Reneé Rapp on Joining Mean Girls, Being 'Publicly Obsessed' with Jenn Colella & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Wicked Hamilton Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Tootsie Chicago Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters