Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Will Transfer to London

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 17, 2019
Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal in "Sunday in the Park with George" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

On the heels of an acclaimed 2017 Broadway production, Sarna Lapine's new staging of Sunday in the Park with George has scheduled a move to London's Savoy Theatre next spring. Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford will return to the roles of George and Dot, respectively, for the transfer which will mark their West End debuts. Performances will begin on June 11, 2020.

Sarna Lapine's celebrated production of the 1984 Pulitzer-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine began as a concert staging at City Center, earning accolades during its run at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. Additional casting for the London production will be announced at a later date.

Till then, get a listen to Gyllenhaal's stirring rendition of "Finishing the Hat" below.

