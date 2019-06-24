Sponsored
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Star James Snyder Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 24, 2019
James Snyder in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

James Snyder, the standout actor currently appearing on Broadway in the title role of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's new vlog—"Magic to Do"—starting on July 4. The vlog will follow Snyder and his co-stars backstage and onstage at the Lyric Theatre, where the Tony-winning production has been playing to stirred audiences for more than a year.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Thorne, directed by John Tiffany and choreographed by Steven Hoggett. The play features music arranged by Imogen Heap and Martin Lowe.

In addition to his current performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Snyder has been seen on Broadway in Cry-Baby, If/Then and In Transit. He also appeared in the City Center Encores! productions of Grand Hotel and Fanny.

Tune in and watch Snyder take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the celebrated play that is delighting Broadway crowds nightly.

"Magic to Do" will run every Thursday for eight weeks.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series arrives on Broadway!
