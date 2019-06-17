Sponsored
Broadway Bares: Take Off Raises Record-Breaking $2,006,192 for BC/EFA

by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 17, 2019
Production art for "Broadway Bares: Take Off"
(Provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

A spectacular romp around the world with 192 of NYC's best dancers and two standing-room-only audiences led to a sensational evening of record-breaking modern-day burlesque at Broadway Bares: Take Off. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event raised $2,006,192 at two performances on June 16 at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

This year's Broadway Bares put the lust in wanderlust, offering a tantalizing twist on world travel. Broadway stars participating included two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady) and Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus).

Take a look at the 2019 edition of Broadway Bares below.

