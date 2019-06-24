West End Mamma Mia! Star Mazz Murray on Graduating from Tanya to Donna, Performing in We Will Rock You for a Decade & More

Mazz Murray (the snappy first name is short for Marianne) has lent her distinctive rock sound to such West End musical mainstays as We Will Rock You, as the Killer Queen, and Chicago. The gutsy, take-no-prisoners performer is now returning to Mamma Mia!, not in her previous supporting role as Tanya but, instead, taking on the leading part of Donna over the next year at the Novello Theatre. Broadway.com caught up with Murray early in her current run to discuss stepping up within a show and why she is happy to stay with jobs she loves.



What has it been like graduating to the lead role of Donna after two years on the West End in this same show as Tanya?

It’s most bizarre to find that when you know a show from one perspective, then you really don’t know it from another. I’ve found myself leaving the stage as Donna and going, “What’s next? What’s going to happen?” And they’re all looking at me like “How can you not know?”



Is it a quasi-surreal experience?

It’s like when you see friends out of context and you feel as if you don’t know them. Throw in the fact that you’re terrified and the adrenaline is rushing, and it’s going to take time to settle.



Do you sometimes feel as if you could just snap back into playing Tanya?

Not now, I couldn’t remember it. I’m programmed for [Donna]. I know my story and the rest of it doesn’t matter: it’s as if we’re all finding our way with it afresh.



Aren’t the roles actually quite different?

Completely, though I do think anybody who can understand and deliver comedy, as with Tanya, has the ability to understand and deliver tragedy, as with Donna: the two go hand-in-hand and so I think the hardest part of it all is being able to show them that. I knew that it was going to be a bit of a mountain to climb.

Mazz Murray as Tanya (with Filippo Coffano as Pepper) in Mamma Mia! during the 2016-2017 season

(Photo: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg)