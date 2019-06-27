Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to Receive 50th Anniversary Concert at Lincoln Center

Joseph isn't the only one whose dreams are coming true. New York audiences will be treated to a 50th anniversary staged concert of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's beloved musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat next year. Presented by Manhattan Concert Productions, the presentation will appear at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 17, 2020 at 8:00pm.



Marking the 50th anniversary of the 1970 amateur stage productions that gave Joseph its first life, the concert will feature a chorus of more than 200 singers from across the United States, a star-studded cast and creative team and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.



Told entirely through song with the help of a narrator, the musical follows the story of Jacob's favorite son, Joseph, and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.



Featuring music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Rice, the show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There’s One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which includes star-packed presentations of The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (2014) and Ragtime (2013).



Cast and creative team for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be announced at a later date.