Alison Luff Is the New Jenna of Broadway's Waitress

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 27, 2019
Alison Luff
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Alison Luff is headed back to Broadway in a plum role. The strong-voiced stage alum will step into the hit musical Waitress in the lead role of Jenna beginning on July 23. She'll replace Shoshana Bean, who has extended her run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through July 21.

Luff most recently starred on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville. Her other theater credits include the Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost, Scandalous and Mamma Mia! as well as the first national tour of Wicked. She is also one half of the singer/songwriter duo The Bones.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
