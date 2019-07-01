Neil Diamond Musical, Written by Bohemian Rhapsody Screenwriter, Bound for Broadway

Good times never seemed so good! A Neil Diamond bio-musical is heading to Broadway. The new musical will chronicle his journey from born and raised Brooklyn kid to music showman. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the show will feature a score of Diamond's greatest hits and a book by three-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, who is perhaps best known for the film Bohemian Rhapsody.



"I’ve always loved Broadway," Diamond said in a statement. "The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like West Side Story, My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof, so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to The Great White Way. I’m honored and excited to be working with this great team.”



With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, Diamond has maintained a level of music superstardom for five straight decades. His chart-topping songs include "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," "Cracklin' Rosie," "Love on the Rocks," "Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)" and more. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2018, Diamond received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.



The musical is being produced by Ken Davenport and Four Seasons legend Bob Gaudio. Casting and additional details will be announced at a later time.