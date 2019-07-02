Odds & Ends: Pretty Woman to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary with New Stars Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt & More!

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Pretty Woman to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary at 92Y

It would be a big huge mistake to miss out on this fun celebration. In honor of Pretty Woman’s one-year Broadway anniversary, upcoming stars Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt are heading to the 92Y. The one-night only event will take place at the East Side Venue on July 31 at 8PM. Director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell and co-star Eric Anderson will also be part of the panel. Tickets for this anniversary celebration are now on sale.



Cast Announced for U.K. Premiere of Cruel Intentions

After making its New York debut and heading out on tour, Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical is hopping across the pond with a stellar cast. Dominic Andersen (Heathers) will lead the cast as Sebastian Valmont with Rebecca Gilhooley (The Last Ship) as Kathryn Merteuil and Evelyn Hoskins (Carrie the Musical) as Cecile Caldwell. Also appearing in the show is Scott Hunter (Yank! The Musical) as Blaine Tuttle, Sophie Isaacs (Heathers) as Annette Hargrove, Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) as Greg McConnell, Ashley Samuels Motown the Musical) as Ronald Clifford and Gemma Salter (Made in Dagenham) as Bunny Caldwell. The musical is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle and is being produced at the Edinburgh Fringe August 1–25 at the Assembly George Square Gardens.

Jordan Fisher Joins Netflix Dance Comedy Work It

Looks like there's a new opportunity for Jordan Fisher to show off his fancy footwork! According to Deadline, The Rent Live! star and Hamilton alum has been tapped for the Netflix comedy film Work It, starring Sabrina Carpenter. Laura Terruso is directing the movie, which follows Quinn Ackerman (Carpenter), whose admission to her dream college depends on her performance at a dance competition. Filming is scheduled to begin this week in Toronto. A release date will be announced at a later time.

Blue Man Group to Have Interactive Installation at the Museum of the City of New York

Long-running off-Broadway fave Blue Man Group will be featured at the Museum of the City of New York from July 19, 2019, through September 2, 2019. The interactive installation will show off the group’s iconic PVC Pipe Instrument that will allow guests hands-on access to the original instrument for the very first time. In addition to the two-month installation, the Blue Man Group will perform at Uptown Bounce, the Museum’s annual summer block party series, on August 7th.

