Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 9, 2019
Gabrielle Carrubba
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

Gabrielle Carrubba, a current understudy in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, will permanently replace in the role of Zoe Murphy beginning on July 30. Carrubba will succeed current cast member Mallory Bechtel, who will play her final performance on July 28 after a year in the role.

A graduate of The Boston Conservatory, Carrubba made her Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen. Her regional credits include Burn All Night and Sweetwater.

She joins a current cast that includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Lisa Brescia, Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Alex Boniello, Samantha Williams and Sky Lakota-Lynch.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Frankie and Johnny, Starring Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon, to End Broadway Run Early
  2. Renée Zellweger Finds Her Voice as Judy Garland in First Full-Length Judy Trailer
  3. Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! Brings Big Bucks in First Week of Previews
  4. Mark Evans to Join Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter
  5. My Fair Lady Tour Finds Its Stars in Shereen Ahmed & Laird Mackintosh

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Mean Girls Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters