Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

Gabrielle Carrubba, a current understudy in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, will permanently replace in the role of Zoe Murphy beginning on July 30. Carrubba will succeed current cast member Mallory Bechtel, who will play her final performance on July 28 after a year in the role.



A graduate of The Boston Conservatory, Carrubba made her Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen. Her regional credits include Burn All Night and Sweetwater.



She joins a current cast that includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Lisa Brescia, Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Alex Boniello, Samantha Williams and Sky Lakota-Lynch.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.