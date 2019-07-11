Get a First Look at Chilina Kennedy & More in the National Tour of The Band's Visit

Broadway favorite Chilina Kennedy and Sasson Gabay are leading the national touring production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit, which officially opens July 11 at the Eisenhower Theater at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., before going on to play over 30 cities in its first season, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Houston. The cast also includes Adam Gabay (Sasson Gabay's son), Joe Joseph, Pomme Koch, James Rana, Jennifer Apple, Marc Ginsburg, Kendal Hartse, Sara Kapner, Ronnie Malley, Or Schraiber, David Studwell, and Mike Cefalo. The winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for David Yazbek, Best Book of a Musical for Itamar Moses and Best Direction of a Musical for David Cromer, The Band's Visit tour will soon be visiting a city near you, so don't miss your chance to see this acclaimed show.