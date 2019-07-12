Beth Leavel to Star in Reading of Matthew Lombardo's New Play Conversations with Mother

Beth Leavel, the fan-favorite star about to conclude her Tony-nominated run in The Prom, has signed on to play the title role in a reading of Matthew Lombardo's new two-character comedy Conversations with Mother. Noah Himmelstein (I Am Harvey Milk) will direct the presentation, slated to take place on September 12.



Conversations with Mother traces the relationship between Maria Collavechio (Leavel) and her son, Bobby, in a work that spans over five decades. Leavel's character ages from 37 to 91 years old throughout the course of the play.



Lombardo's prior plays include Looped, High and the Lortel-nominated Who's Holiday! He is gearing up for a Broadway return with the main-stem debut of his play Tea at Five, which is expected to announce dates and a theater soon.



In addition to her Tony-nommed turn as Dee Dee Allen in The Prom, Leavel earned a Tony Award for The Drowsy Chaperone and an additional nomination for Baby It's You!



Additional casting for the reading of Conversations with Mother will be announced at a later date. Industry professionals interested in attending should email conversationswithmother@gmail.com.