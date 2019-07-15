Princess Grace Foundation Receives $1 Million Gift from John Gore Organization

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA (PGF-USA) has announced that it is establishing a new award to support emerging theater professionals in any discipline for their "Unique Contribution to Theater." This award is being funded by a $1,000,000.00 charitable gift from the John Gore Organization with a goal of identifying and supporting extraordinary young talent in the theater field. The award will be presented annually beginning this year.



Established in 1982 and overseen by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, The Princess Grace Foundation-USA marked the beginning of an exciting new era last month with the appointment of award-winning Broadway producer and entertainment entrepreneur Brisa Trinchero as its new CEO.



Since its inception, PGF-USA has honored Princess Grace's legacy in part by awarding grants and scholarships for excellence to emerging artists in the fields of theater, dance and film. Among the early-career artists in theater who have received the support of PGF-USA have been Tony Kushner, Sam Gold, Leslie Odom Jr., Anna D. Shapiro, Paul Tazwell and Patrick Page. This year, no fewer than five of the 2019 Tony Award nominees were Princess Grace Award alumni.



"One of the joys of my life is being able to carry on my mother's legacy by supporting emerging artists," His Serene Highness Prince Albert II said in a statement. "This remarkable gift from the John Gore Organization comes at a time when we are taking bold leaps forward in our mission, and we appreciate the opportunity it provides to expand our reach to great artists whose work defies easy categorization."



"PGF-USA's unrivaled track record in identifying and supporting remarkable young talent speaks for itself," said John Gore. "The Foundation is the perfect partner in helping us recognize excellence in the next generation of theater talent."



"I'm immensely proud, as I step into my new role and begin ushering in the Foundation's exciting new era, to have this incredible support from the John Gore Organization," added Trinchero. "Their generosity will enable us to deepen our support of the Broadway community of which Princess Grace was a part during her lifetime."