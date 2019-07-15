American Repertory Theater Announces Full Cast for Olivier-Nominated Musical Six

American Repertory Theater has set casting for its upcoming staging of the Olivier-nominated musical Six, slated to play the Cambridge, Massachusetts theater later this summer. The previously announced production, arriving on the heels of a North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, will run from August 21 through September 27.



Repeating their turns from the Chicago staging will be Abby Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Jane Seymour, Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet (Heathers) as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack (Memphis) as Anna of Cleves and Anna Uzele (Once on This Island) as Catherine Parr. They will be joined by Courtney Mack (Mamma Mia!) as Katherine Howard.



Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books.



Six is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music direction by Katy Richardson and music supervision by Joe Beighton. The production will feature scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling and orchestrations by Tim Curran.