Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

American Repertory Theater Announces Full Cast for Olivier-Nominated Musical Six

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 15, 2019

American Repertory Theater has set casting for its upcoming staging of the Olivier-nominated musical Six, slated to play the Cambridge, Massachusetts theater later this summer. The previously announced production, arriving on the heels of a North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, will run from August 21 through September 27.

Repeating their turns from the Chicago staging will be Abby Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Jane Seymour, Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet (Heathers) as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack (Memphis) as Anna of Cleves and Anna Uzele (Once on This Island) as Catherine Parr. They will be joined by Courtney Mack (Mamma Mia!) as Katherine Howard.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books.

Six is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music direction by Katy Richardson and music supervision by Joe Beighton. The production will feature scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling and orchestrations by Tim Curran.

Abby Mueller & Adrianna Hicks
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Beth Malone Replaces Will Swenson as Miss Trunchbull in Muny's Upcoming Matilda
  2. Wicked's Jake Boyd Chats About the Infamous Fiyero Pants & More
  3. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Ivo van Hove's New Broadway Staging of West Side Story
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Betrayal Starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox
  5. Broadway Alum Austin Butler to Play the King of Rock & Roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters