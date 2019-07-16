Sponsored
Greta Gerwig & Oscar Isaac to Star in Three Sisters at New York Theatre Workshop

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 16, 2019
Greta Gerwig & Oscar Isaac
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Getty Images)

Screen stars and theater alums Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac will return home to the New York stage this spring in a new mounting of Chekhov's Three Sisters. Tony winner Sam Gold will direct the production, slated to appear at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop as part of the company's 2019-2020 season.

Gerwig, who will take on the role of Masha, heads back to the stage following a 2014 Outer Critics Circle-nominated off-Broadway performance in The Village Bike, also directed by Gold. She earned a pair of Oscar nominations for writing and directing Lady Bird.

Isaac, who will portray Vershinin, was Drama League-nominated for his 2017 off-Broadway turn in Hamlet, directed by Gold; Isaac's stage credits also include We Live Here, Grace, Romeo and Juliet, Beauty of the Father and Two Gentlemen of Verona. He won a Golden Globe Award for his turn in Show Me a Hero.

Three Sisters centers on the Prozorov family, who are frustrated by their small-town life and long to return to Moscow. But as relationships, duty and misguided optimism take hold, the family finds their dreams drifting further away.

Also new to NYTW's 2019-2020 slate is the New York premiere of Endlings by Celine Song (Tom & Eliza), directed by Sammi Cannold. The play is set on the Korean island of Man-Jae, where three elderly haenyeos—sea women—spend their dying days diving into the ocean to harvest seafood. Across the globe on the island of Manhattan, a Korean-Canadian playwright, twice an immigrant, spends her days wrestling with the expectation that she write "authentic" stories about her identity.

Production dates and additional casting will be announced soon.

