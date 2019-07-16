Greta Gerwig & Oscar Isaac to Star in Three Sisters at New York Theatre Workshop

Screen stars and theater alums Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac will return home to the New York stage this spring in a new mounting of Chekhov's Three Sisters. Tony winner Sam Gold will direct the production, slated to appear at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop as part of the company's 2019-2020 season.



Gerwig, who will take on the role of Masha, heads back to the stage following a 2014 Outer Critics Circle-nominated off-Broadway performance in The Village Bike, also directed by Gold. She earned a pair of Oscar nominations for writing and directing Lady Bird.



Isaac, who will portray Vershinin, was Drama League-nominated for his 2017 off-Broadway turn in Hamlet, directed by Gold; Isaac's stage credits also include We Live Here, Grace, Romeo and Juliet, Beauty of the Father and Two Gentlemen of Verona. He won a Golden Globe Award for his turn in Show Me a Hero.



Three Sisters centers on the Prozorov family, who are frustrated by their small-town life and long to return to Moscow. But as relationships, duty and misguided optimism take hold, the family finds their dreams drifting further away.



Also new to NYTW's 2019-2020 slate is the New York premiere of Endlings by Celine Song (Tom & Eliza), directed by Sammi Cannold. The play is set on the Korean island of Man-Jae, where three elderly haenyeos—sea women—spend their dying days diving into the ocean to harvest seafood. Across the globe on the island of Manhattan, a Korean-Canadian playwright, twice an immigrant, spends her days wrestling with the expectation that she write "authentic" stories about her identity.



Production dates and additional casting will be announced soon.