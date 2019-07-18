Sponsored
Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Receive Original Cast Album

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 18, 2019

Get ready to listen to Broadway stars singing some of the most beloved popular music of the past 50 years. The new stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! has announced an original cast album from House of Iona and RCA Records, set to be released this fall.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 Twentieth Century Fox motion picture, Moulin Rouge! The Musical features music direction by Cian McCarthy, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, co-orchestrations by Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine and dance arrangements by Levine and Stine.

Moulin Rouge! is headlined by a talent-packed cast including Tony winner Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein, Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, Ricky Rojas, Robyn Hurder and Tam Mutu.

With a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, the musical is set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris at the turn of the century. The show follows an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Burstein); the brilliant, starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Ngaujah); the greatest tango dancer—and gigolo—in all of Paris, Santiago (Rojas); the tempting Nini (Hurder); and The Duke of Monroth (Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

The ensemble and swings include Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Max Clayton, Yurel Echezarreta, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical began previews on June 28 and is slated to open on July 25 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
Newsletters