Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da! The first look at the hotly anticipated Broadway musical adaptation of Moulin Rouge! has arrived. The show, which stars Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in the roles of lovers Satine and Christian, opens at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 25. Enjoy the shots, and then go see the stage dazzler for yourself!

Tam Mutu plays The Duke in Moulin Rouge!

Karen Olivo plays Satine and Aaron Tveit plays Christian in Moulin Rouge!