Moulin Rouge!'s Danny Burstein on His Failed Attempt at Painting Nails, Singing Sia & More

Six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein is giving the name Zidler new meaning in Broadway's Moulin Rouge! After appearing in the musical's world premiere in Boston last summer, Burstein, along with co-stars Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, is playing to sold-out audiences at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. "When you walk into the theater, your mind is blown," Burstein told Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "I've never seen anything like it. You've never felt a vibe quite like that on Broadway. It's the most beautiful show I've ever been a part of. And the show that happens is pretty good, too."

Danny Burstein in Moulin Rouge! (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Burstein plays Harold Zidler, the owner of the Moulin Rouge who is often surrounded by the talented group of ensemble dancers and is in charge of welcoming the audience into the show. "My job is to bring the audience in," he said. "I'm basically the mother and father of the company in the show. It's damn fun. Even before the show starts people start screaming and I'm like, 'We haven't even done anything yet, just you wait.' Everyone is giving one hundred and fifty percent every night. The show doesn't work unless they are."

As the eccentric club owner, Burstein's wardrobe and song choices have him doing things he never thought he'd do. "I get to sing 'Chandelier' by Sia," he said. "Those are words I never would have expected to ever say. I paint my nails, too. I actually put out an Instagram looking for a good top layer, I always have to wave my hands around to get them to dry. Caitlin Maxwell, who works backstage in the wig room, has been doing my nails for me; when I tried, it was a disaster."

Moulin Rouge! opens on July 25 and becomes Burstein's 18th Broadway production over the span of 27 years, something he is rightfully proud of. "Between my wife [Rebecca Luker] and I, I think this is our 27th opening night," he said. "It never gets old. It's something to remember forever and they're really special. We don't take any of it for granted."

