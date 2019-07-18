Sponsored
Cirque du Soleil & MSG's New Family Holiday Show 'Twas the Night Before… to Play Chicago & NYC

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 18, 2019

Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company have announced the all-new, holiday-themed family theatrical production 'Twas the Night Before…, set to debut in Chicago and New York City this winter. The world premiere production will play The Chicago Theatre from November 29 through December 8 ahead of an engagement at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 12-29. Tickets are now on sale.

"We are thrilled to return to Chicago and New York with our very first production celebrating the holiday season, with a unique take on a Christmas classic," said Yasmine Khalil, Cirque du Soleil's chief executive producer. "'Twas the Night Before… is a show created to entertain the whole family, as well as the perfect opportunity for parents to introduce the world of Cirque du Soleil to their children for the first time."

'Twas the Night Before… is a new spin on a beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil can imagine. The acrobatic spectacle teaches audiences about the joy of sharing and friendship.

'Twas the Night Before… is the 49th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. Among the troupe's past productions is the original musical Cirque du Soleil Paramour, which made its world premiere at Broadway's Lyric Theatre in 2016.

Production art for "'Twas the Night Before…"
(Provided by Madison Square Garden Company)

'Twas the Night Before...

Cirque du Soleil's holiday-themed family theatrical spectacle arrives in New York City.
