Bryce Pinkham, Gordon Clapp & Frank Wood Join Cast of The Great Society on Broadway

Further casting is set for The Great Society, the sequel to Robert Schenkkan's Tony-winning play All the Way, set to arrive on Broadway this fall. The recently announced production, directed by Bill Rauch, will play a 12-week limited run from September 6 through November 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.



New to the cast is Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Emmy winner and Tony nominee Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover and Tony winner Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen.



Pinkham nabbed a Tony nomination for his performance in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. He has also appeared on Broadway in Holiday Inn, The Heidi Chronicles, Ghost and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.



Clapp won an Emmy for his longtime turn on NYPD Blue and earned a Tony nom for his Broadway debut in Glengarry Glen Ross. His other New York stage credits include Blood from a Stone, An Early History of Fire and Trick or Treat.



Recently seen onstage in Network, Wood earned a Tony Award for his Broadway debut in Side Man. His other main-stem credits include The Iceman Cometh, Hughie, Clybourne Park, Born Yesterday, August: Osage County and Hollywood Arms.



Pinkham, Clapp and Wood join the previously announced Emmy and Olivier winner Brian Cox as President Lyndon Baines Johnson, three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Tony nominee Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey and Grantham Coleman in his Broadway debut as Martin Luther King Jr.



Capturing Johnson's passionate and aggressive attempts to build a great society for all, the new play follows his epic triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the destruction of Vietnam and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known—with one man at the center of it all: LBJ.



The production will feature scenic design by three-time Tony nominee David Korins, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by David Weiner, projection design by Victoria Sagady and sound design/original music by Paul James Prendergast.