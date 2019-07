A play so nice they named it six times! Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, Halley Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's Three Sisters, opened off-Broadway on July 18. Trip Cullman directs the new comedy, which MCC Theater is presenting in conjunction with its original home, Williamstown Theater Festival. Check out the photos of the cast, including Steven Boyer, Tavi Gevinson, Sas Goldberg and more, taking their opening night bows.

The cast of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow gets together on opening night.