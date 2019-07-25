Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale to Star in Modern Reimagining of Medea at Brooklyn Academy of Music

Longtime couple Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, acclaimed stars of stage and screen, will appear together at the Brooklyn Academy of Music next year in a contemporary rewrite of Euripides' tragedy Medea. The production, written and directed by Simon Stone (Yerma), will play the Harvey Theater beginning in January of 2020.



First produced in 431 BC, the ancient Greek play is based on the myth of Medea (Byrne) and Jason (Cannavale); it centers on a wife's desire to enact revenge upon her unfaithful husband.



Byrne returns to the New York stage following a 2014 Broadway-debut performance in You Can't Take It With You. She earned a pair of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her small-screen turn in Damages.



Cannavale is a two-time Tony nominee for Mauritius and The Motherf**ker with the Hat, seen on Broadway this past season in The Lifespan of a Fact. He won Emmys for Boardwalk Empire and Will & Grace.



This production of Medea was originally staged in 2014 by International Theater Amsterdam. An exact production schedule and additional casting will be announced at a later date.