A Is for Audra, First Picture Book Featuring Iconic Theater Actresses, Due Out This Fall; Exclusive Look Inside

Budding theater lovers will have an exciting new way to learn about a bevy of Broadway divas later this year, with the debut of the lavish picture book A Is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z. The new children's book from Doubleday, written by John Robert Allman and illustrated by Peter Emmerich, is scheduled for release on November 12.



"This is the picture book I wished I could give friends' kids," Allman told Broadway.com. "I hope it's an overture that introduces the icons, shows, cast albums and Tony Awards performances I love so much to 'Broadway Babies' of all ages."



"These glorious women and John's clever prose inspired the illustrations in the book," added Emmerich. "I approached each one with the same love and affection I feel for these legends. This is the book I wish I could have had as a Broadway-obsessed child."



Intended for ages 3-7, but clearly meant to be enjoyed by all theater fans, the picture book starts with "A" for Audra McDonald, then takes readers through the alphabet to meet legendary entertainers like Carol Channing, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga and Liza Minnelli, journeying through the roles they've played so memorably on Broadway. A Is for Audra is the first picture book to celebrate these beloved Broadway talents.



A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Take an exclusive first look inside the delightful new book below and pre-order your copy now.