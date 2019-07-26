Sponsored
Tom Sturridge & Jake Gyllenhaal
Sea Wall/A Life, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge, Begins Previews on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 26, 2019

Sea Wall/A Life, a moving pair of monologues about grief, arrives at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on July 26. Carrie Cracknell repeats her work as director from a recent Public Theater production, with stage-and-screen stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge reprising their acclaimed performances. The production will officially open on August 8.

Sea Wall, written by Tony winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and starring Sturridge, is a work about love and the human need to know the unknowable. A Life, penned by Nick Payne (Constellations) and featuring Gyllenhaal, is a meditation on how we say goodbye to those we love most.

Sturridge returns to the Hudson Theatre following a praised performance in 1984; he earned a Tony nomination for his first main-stem turn in Orphans. Gyllenhaal also previously appeared at the Hudson, in Sunday in the Park with George; prior to that production, he made his Broadway debut in Payne's Constellations.

Sea Wall/A Life is slated to play a limited Broadway engagement through September 29.

