Moulin Rouge!, the stage musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's fantastical 2001 film, officially opened at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 25. Stars Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit were beaming for the curtain call, and a slew of celebs were in attendance for the big night. The cast partied into the night afterwards at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Take a look at the photos from this spectacular, spectacular evening!

Moulin Rouge! standout Danny Burstein takes the stage.

The company of Moulin Rouge! celebrates a successful opening night performance.