Ann Sanders & Ivan Hernandez Take Over as Cynthia & Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 6, 2019
Ann Sanders & Ivan Hernandez
(Photos: Nathan Johnson)

New York stage veteran Ann Sanders and Ivan Hernandez join the company of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen as Cynthia and Larry Murphy on August 6. They replace original cast members Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park, who played their final performance at the Music Box Theatre on August 4.

Sanders is a Broadway regular who has been seen onstage in Frozen, The King and I, If/Then, Leap of Faith, Avenue Q and Beauty and the Beast.

Hernandez's résumé includes a Broadway turn in Chicago and off-Broadway performances in Into the Woods, Yank! and The Fantasticks.

Sanders and Hernandez join a current cast that includes Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan Hansen, Lisa Brescia as Heidi Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy, Samantha Williams as Alana Beck and Sky Lakota-Lynch as Jared Kleinman.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif and musical direction by Ben Cohn.

