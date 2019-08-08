Sea Wall/A Life, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge, Opens on Broadway

Sea Wall/A Life, a moving pair of monologues about grief, officially opens at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on August 8. Carrie Cracknell repeats her work as director from a recent Public Theater production, with stage-and-screen stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge reprising their acclaimed performances. The Broadway mounting will play a limited engagement through September 29.



Sea Wall, written by Tony winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and starring Sturridge, is a work about love and the human need to know the unknowable. A Life, penned by Nick Payne (Constellations) and featuring Gyllenhaal, is a meditation on how we say goodbye to those we love most.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Gyllenhaal and Sturridge delivering a poignant piece of theater for lucky Broadway audiences.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.