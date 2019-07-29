Dylis Croman Reprises Turn as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway

Triple-threat Broadway veteran Dylis Croman steps back into the Tony-winning revival of Chicago beginning on July 29 for a limited run through August 18. She succeeds Desi Oakley, who took her final bow at the Ambassador Theatre on July 28.



In addition to a number of prior turns in Chicago, Croman has been seen on Broadway in Fosse, Thou Shalt Not, Oklahoma! and Sweet Charity. She also appeared on tour in Movin' Out, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Applause.



Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.



Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.