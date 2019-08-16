Kingsley Leggs & More Join Off-Broadway Revival of Little Shop of Horrors

Full casting is here for the hotly anticipated new off-Broadway staging of Little Shop of Horrors. The previously announced production, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, will begin previews on September 17 and open on October 17 at the Westside Theatre.



Newly announced cast members include Kingsley Leggs (Pretty Woman) as the voice of Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins (Head Over Heels) as Mr. Mushnik, Ari Groover (Alice by Heart) as Ronnette, Salome Smith (The Wiz) as Crystal and newcomer Joy Woods as Chiffon.



Rounding out the cast are Stephen Berger (Kinky Boots), Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland), Kris Roberts (Beautiful), Chelsea Turbin (American Idiot), Eric Wright (Compulsion) and Teddy Yudain (The Apple Boys).



They join a previously announced company led by two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour, two-time Tony nominee Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S.



Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour (Groff), his co-worker crush Audrey (Blanchard), her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend (Borle) and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it.



Joining Mayer on the Little Shop creative team is choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz and puppet designer Nicholas Mahon. The production will feature music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Will Van Dyke.