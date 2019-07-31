Keith Randolph Smith & More to Reprise Broadway Performances in National Tour of Tony-Winning Jitney

The first round of casting has been announced for the upcoming national tour of August Wilson's Jitney. The remount of the 2017 Tony-winning production, directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, will arrive at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage for a run from September 13 through October 20, followed by stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle.



Reprising their turns from the Broadway staging will be Keith Randolph Smith as Doub, Harvy Blanks as Shealy, Ray Anthony Thomas as Turnbo and Tony nominee Anthony Chisholm as Fielding.



The company will also include Francois Battiste as Booster, Amari Cheatom as Youngblood and Brian D. Coats as Philmore. Further casting is to come.



Set in the early 1970s, Jitney follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss’ son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone.



In addition to Santiago-Hudson, the creative team includes set designer David Gallo, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Jane Cox, co-sound designers Darron L. West and Charles Coes, composer Bill Sims Jr. and fight director Thomas Schall.



Check out highlights from the Broadway production below.



