King Kong celebrated 300 Broadway performances on July 31. Stars Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris and Erik Lochtefeld bowed with the amazing puppeteering team behind the larger-than-life title character. The cast marked the milestone with flashy balloons. Take a look at the fun shots, and be sure to experience King Kong at the Broadway Theatre through August 18.

King Kong's Erik Lochtefeld, Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris take in the crowd after their 300th performance.