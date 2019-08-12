The Lightning Thief Will Journey to Broadway for Limited Holiday Run

The Lightning Thief, the rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel, will make its way to Broadway for a limited engagement this holiday season. The celebrated tuner about fantasy adventure figure Percy Jackson will land at the Longacre Theatre beginning on September 20 ahead of an October 16 opening night for a 16-week run through January 5. The Lightning Thief debuted off-Broadway in 2014 and returned in an expanded version in 2017; the musical recently concluded a national tour.



Featuring a score by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and direction by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill), The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt.



The 2017 off-Broadway production starred Broadway alum Chris McCarrell in an acclaimed turn as Percy Jackson alongside Kristin Stokes as Annabeth and recent Be More Chill player George Salazar as Grover. Casting for the Broadway run will be announced soon.



The production will feature choreography by Patrick McCollum and orchestrations by Rokicki and Wiley DeWeese, with scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Ryan Rumery.



The Lightning Thief is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle, Roy Lennox, Mary Maggio, Van Dean and Meredith Lucio.