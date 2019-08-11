Tee Times, Show Times & More! 5 Must-Do Events for the Week of August 12 to 18

This week, you’ll find stage stars on the boards, the links, the courts and headlining the most bingeable TV show of summer. Here are our top five ways to spend the week of August 12 through 18.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

PUTTING FOR A PURPOSE

A few years back, a couple of Broadway bros (Richard H. Blake and Scott Difford) said, “Hey, we like golfing, we like raising money… It’s tee time!” and the Broadway Golf Outing was born. On August 12, the fourth annual event will take place at Crystal Springs Golf Club and Resort in Sussex County, New Jersey, with proceeds benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Organizers encourage professionals from all aspects of the theater community to take part in the open air day (which concludes with dinner), including backstage crew, front of house staff and more. Stars enjoy a day on the green, too—past outings have attracted folks like Jeremy Jordan and Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!).

INFO: The registration deadline has passed for the annual event, but email broadwaygolfouting@gmail.com for more info.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

BITING INTO BETRAYAL

The adulterous dance that Robert, Emma and Jerry execute beautifully in Harold Pinter’s Betrayal is like catnip for great actors, as is the show’s non-linear storytelling, commonplace for Netflix series these days, but revolutionary in its time. Past stars that have dug into the drama on Broadway include Juliette Binoche, Daniel Craig, Blythe Danner, Raul Julia, Roy Scheider, Liev Schreiber and John Slattery. For the show’s fourth go-around on the Great White Way, a transfer from the West End starting August 14, acclaimed British stage star Tom Hiddleston (aka Loki in the Thor/Avengers films) makes a long-awaited Broadway debut as Robert, opposite Charlie Cox (Daredevil) as his friend Jerry and rising star Zawe Ashton as Emma, the woman they share.

INFO: Limited run through December 8 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). Tickets start at $59.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

TOOTSIE HITS TARGET

The people behind Broadway’s Tootsie toot about the fact that their show is funny—calling it a “comedy musical” rather than a musical comedy. And it is—librettist Robert Horn won a Tony for his hilarious and forward-thinking take on the beloved ‘80s film classic. But there’s no musical without its score, which is being properly celebrated on the Decca Broadway Original Cast Recording, available in physical form on August 16 (i.e. in the aisles of Target not just digitally). Of course, it’s the work of the great David Yazbek, winner of the 2018 Tony Award for The Band’s Visit, but throwing it back here to some of his brighter scores for musical comedies (comedy musicals?!) like The Full Monty (coming back to Broadway soon!) and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Santino Fontana, who won a Tony for playing the lead, headlines the a-list cast including Lilli Cooper, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath, Reg Rogers and Sarah Stiles, whose “What’s Gonna Happen” is the must-memorize track here.

INFO: Available on Decca Broadway. Click for more info.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

GO ON A BINGING SPREE

We’ve been waiting 22 long months for Mindhunter to return for a second season on Netflix and on August 16, the day has finally come. Of course, the big draw for Broadway fans is the leading man work of Jonathan Groff (a two-time Tony nominee for Spring Awakening and Hamilton), who shows appealing darker shades playing FBI agent Holden Ford. In season one, we watched him slowly crack as he went face-to-face with gruesome serial killers. Season Two is said to bring Holden (and partner Bill Trench, the fantastic Holt McCallany) to Atlanta to investigate the still-mysterious murder spree from 1979 to 1981 that left at least 28 children and adults dead and opposite the Son of Sam, the BTK Killer and possibly even Charles Manson. Of course, Groff will also be going (SPOILER!) on a bit of a killing spree himself as Seymour in the hotly-anticipated revival of Little Shop of Horrors starting in September so let’s assume his time in Mindhunter-land was hearty research.

INFO: The entire season will be released on August 16 for subscribers. All episodes and more info can be found here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

COURT IS IN SESSION

In today’s political climate, we should all be paying close attention to the goings-on of the Supreme Court of the United States, the highest court in the land. Helpfully, SCOTUS Theater, a Bay Area-based company of “actors, lawyers and scholars” have been turning the court’s transcripts into theater since 2016. Join them on August 18 as they hit New York City for their latest reading-style production, a recap of the entire session of arguments and decisions of the past year. This is your chance to hear from all of the oft-discussed justices—including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor and, yes, Brett Kavanaugh. Don’t worry—there will be a panel discussion with experts following the show in case anything gets confusing, infuriating or simply flies over your head!

INFO: 7PM at the Vineyard's Dimson Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Tickets are $25 and available here.

