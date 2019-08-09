See Exclusive Portraits of Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Sturridge & More at the Sea Wall/A Life Opening Night

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony nominee Tom Sturridge are officially back on Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life. The play is an emotional two-hander, in which each star has his own monologue about grief, love and family. Directed by Carrie Cracknell in her Broadway debut, Sea Wall/A Life opened on August 8 at the Hudson Theatre after a sold-out run at off-Broadway's Public Theater. After taking their opening night bows and talking about returning to the stage, Gyllenhaal and Sturridge, along with Cracknell and Sea Wall playwright Simon Stephens, took to Broadway.com's exclusive portrait booth to show off their best poses. Check out the photos below and be sure to see this production for yourself.

