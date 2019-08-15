Tamyra Gray, Cassondra James, Phillip Boykin, Courtnee Carter & More Will Lead the Once on This Island Tour

They will tell the story...across the country! Cast members from the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Once on This Island will lead the previously announced touring production, including Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Cassondra James as Erzulie, Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune and Tyler Hardwick as Daniel Beauxhomme. Completing the gods of the island are Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe and Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka. The tour will officially open in Nashville, TN, at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center on October 15.



The touring cast will also feature Briana Brooks as Andrea, George L. Brown as Armand and Danielle Lee Greaves as Mama Euralie, along with Mckynleigh Alden Abraham, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jay Donnell, Phyre Hawkins, Savannah Jackson-Page, Alex Joseph Grayson, Tatiana Lofton and Robert Zelaya. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.



“This company of Once on This Island is truly an embarrassment of riches for me as a director. I cannot wait for audiences across the country to witness this group of incredible actors transport them to our island,” said director Michael Arden, in a statement. “At each performance, there will be onstage seating, creating a unique experience within the footprint of every theater we play. Audiences will be invited to put their feet in the sand and surround our company, becoming part of the show. It’s our goal to give all audiences a unique perspective of the communal nature of what theater can be in hopes that Once on This Island’s story of love, hope and forgiveness might inspire young minds and hearts all across the United States to lead their lives with compassion and empathy.”



Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, Once on This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. With a score by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Once on This Island is a timeless testament to theater’s unlimited possibilities.



This production features choreography by Camille A. Brown, new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin, who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, sound design by Peter Hylenski and lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.



Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com to find out when Once on This Island is headed to your city.



