Todrick Hall & Colleen Ballinger Begin Shifts in Waitress on Broadway

Multi-talented performers Todrick Hall and Colleen Ballinger join the company of the Tony-nominated musical Waitress on August 20. The pair takes over the roles of Ogie and Dawn from Noah Galvin and Caitlin Houlahan, who exited the production on August 18.



Hall was previously seen onstage as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway, in London and on tour. His other stage credits include Broadway's Kinky Boots, The Color Purple and Memphis. In 2016, he was a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, later appearing full-time on RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 2.



Ballinger is a writer, actor, comedian, producer and best-selling author whose celebrated presence "Miranda Sings" has gained more than 20 million YouTube followers. She can currently be seen as Miranda in her Netflix original series Haters Back Off, as well as her one-hour special Miranda Sings Live...You're Welcome. Her new solo show, Who Wants My Kid?, was recently seen on tour. Waitress marks Ballinger's Broadway debut.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



Hall and Ballinger are scheduled to play a limited engagement in Waitress through September 15.