Tony Winner Alice Ripley, Ain't Too Proud Star Ephraim Sykes & More Set for This Week's #LiveAtFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, August 19: Alice Ripley of The Pink Unicorn

Tony winner Alice Ripley is currently starring in the solo drama The Pink Unicorn off-Broadway, which originally ran in May 2019, and she will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, August 19 to talk all about it. Ripley, who won a Tony Award for her turn in Next to Normal, has also been seen on the Broadway stage in The Rocky Horror Show, Side Show, Les Misérables, The Who's Tommy and more. Tune in to watch this live interview!

Tuesday, August 20: Will Pullen of To Kill a Mockingbird

Will Pullen is starring as Jem Finch in Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, August 20. Pullen made his Broadway debut in Sweat and is known for his off-Broadway performances in Punk Rock, Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra and The Wayside Motor Inn. Be sure to watch this live interview to learn what it's like to bring this classic literary character to life.

Wednesday, August 21: Mauricio Martinez of his Feinstein's/54 Below Concert, De México To Broadway

Mauricio Martinez will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, August 21 to talk all about his upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below concert, De México to Broadway, which will take place on August 26. Martinez made his Broadway debut in On Your Feet! and also led the national tour. His screen credits include El Vato, Lady of Steel and more. Watch this live interview to hear all about his return to the popular cabaret venue.

Thursday, August 22: Ephraim Sykes of Ain't Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, August 22 to talk all about playing David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud, which earned him a Tony nomination. Previously seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Newsies, Motown, Memphis and The Little Mermaid, Sykes is also known for his screen credits which include Hairspray Live! and Smash. Set your alarm clock because you do not want to miss this live interview!

P.S. Did you know that #LiveAtFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.