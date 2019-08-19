Keith Hines & CJ Pawlikowski Join the Cast of Jersey Boys Off-Broadway

Keith Hines and CJ Pawlikowski are set to join the off-Broadway cast of Jersey Boys beginning on August 19. The performers will take on the roles of Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio, respectively, at New World Stages Stage 1.



Hines and Pawlikowski join a cast that includes Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli and Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito. The production also features Dianna Barger, Stephen Cerf, Amanda Dela Cruz, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Paul Sabala, Dru Serkes, Joshua Charles Skurnik and Olivia Valli.



Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, direction by Des McAnuff and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. The production features music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements/incidental music by Ron Melrose and orchestrations by Steve Orich.