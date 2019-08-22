Newcomers Chris Clark, Sarah Hinrichsen & More Have 'License to Chill' Across the Country in the Escape to Margaritaville Tour

Trouble turns funny, songs get sung and one good song will last all night long! Newcomers Chris Clark and Sarah Hinrichsen will star in the upcoming national tour of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. They'll play Tully and Rachel, respectively, in the road production of the Broadway musical, where they'll be joined by Shelly Lynn Walsh as Tammy and Peter Michael Jordan as Brick. The Margaritaville tour will kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, on September 29, before heading to over 35 cities across the U.S. in the first year.



The Margaritaville tour will also feature Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal/Ted. The ensemble includes Sophie Braud, Noah Bridgestock, DeVon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Chantelle Cognevich, Katie Davis, Nico DiPrimio, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Diego Alejandro González, Bobby Hogan, Aimee Lane, Victoria Price, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Morgan Unger and Tyler Whitaker.



“This talented cast has been hand-selected to share and celebrate the story, music and lifestyle of this show on its first national tour,” said Jimmy Buffett, in a statement to the press. “I am thrilled that this group of performers will transform theaters into Margaritaville each evening. Margaritaville started out as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there, and get your mind on island time.”



Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all—and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. Escape to Margaritaville features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Volcano,” “Fins,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more. With a book filled with laughs from Emmy winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl) and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley (Shameless), this electrifying new production is choreographed by Tony nominee Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away).



Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com to find out when the tour is headed to your city.