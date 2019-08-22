The Shining Is Being Adapted for the Stage by Simon Stephens & Ivo van Hove

Tony winners Simon Stephens and Ivo van Hove are at work on a stage adaptation of Stephen King's dark 1977 novel The Shining, according to Forbes. The play is expected to debut in London's West End ahead of a Broadway bow.



King's novel follows aspiring writer Jack Torrance, a recovering alcoholic who is hired as off-season caretaker of a historic Colorado hotel. Joining him on the job is his family, including his young son Danny, who possesses "the shining," a variety of psychic abilities that allows him to see into the hotel's haunting past. When a winter storm leaves the family snowbound, the supernatural forces beneath the hotel invade Jack's sanity, finding his wife and son in great danger.



Playwright Stephens earned numerous accolades including the Tony Award for his adaptation on Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. He is currently represented on Broadway by Sea Wall/A Life.



Avante-garde director van Hove took home the Tony for his stark mounting of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge. His new vision for the iconic musical West Side Story will debut on Broadway this season.



A few years after the publication of The Shining, Stanley Kubrick directed a 1980 film adaptation starring Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, with Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd as his wife and son. Look back at the trailer below.



