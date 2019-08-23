Forbidden Broadway Sets Off-Broadway Return with Spoofs of Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown & More

Forbidden Broadway, Gerard Alessandrini's award-winning musical spoof of all things theater, is returning to New York after a five-year absence. The all-new edition, titled Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, will play a 10-week limited engagement at off-Broadway's Triad Theatre from September 18 through November 30, with an official opening night set for October 16. Alessandrini will direct the production, with Gerry McIntyre as choreographer.



"I feel like now is the perfect time," said Alessandrini, who created the much-loved musical spoof in 1982. "Ever since Hamilton re-energized us, there's been a deluge of great new shows of every type that I can have fun with. I haven't been this excited about writing this show since the first Forbidden Broadway edition in 1982 when I had decades of productions to write about. Now I have a whole new palette in front of me."



Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation will feature up-to-the-moment spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof, Dear Evan Hansen, What the Constitution Means to Me and the new generation of Broadway stars including Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivio, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, André De Shields, Bernadette Peters and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who would often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Since then, Forbidden Broadway has garnered seven Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, two Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award.



Casting for Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation will be announced soon.