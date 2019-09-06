Acclaimed Magic Show Derren Brown: Secret Begins Broadway Run

Following a sold-out off-Broadway engagement with Atlantic Theater Company, the acclaimed Derren Brown: Secret moves to Broadway's Cort Theatre on September 6. Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman co-direct the production, which will officially open on September 15.



Written by Brown, Nyman and O'Connor, Derren Brown: Secret transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. This theatrical experience challenges audiences to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide their lives.



Derren Brown: Secret features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff and projection design by Caite Hevner.



Derren Brown: Secret will continue through January 4, 2020.