Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Acclaimed Magic Show Derren Brown: Secret Begins Broadway Run

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 6, 2019
Derren Brown
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Following a sold-out off-Broadway engagement with Atlantic Theater Company, the acclaimed Derren Brown: Secret moves to Broadway's Cort Theatre on September 6. Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman co-direct the production, which will officially open on September 15.

Written by Brown, Nyman and O'Connor, Derren Brown: Secret transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. This theatrical experience challenges audiences to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide their lives.

Derren Brown: Secret features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Derren Brown: Secret will continue through January 4, 2020.

Derren Brown: Secret

Derren Brown's acclaimed magic show arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ryan Murphy Announces Netflix Plans for A Chorus Line Miniseries, Patti LuPone in Hollywood and More
  2. Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More Get Ready for Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway
  3. Little Shop of Horrors Adds Eight Weeks to Off-Broadway Run
  4. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to the Great White Way Over Labor Day Weekend
  5. Broadway Fave John Bolton & More Join Carolee Carmello in the National Tour of Hello, Dolly!

Star Files

Derren Brown
Newsletters