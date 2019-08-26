Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez & More Set for New York Premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Seared

Order up! Casting has been announced for the New York premiere of Seared by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck. Four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza will star as hot-headed chef Harry in the production, which is directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel. Seared begins performances on October 3 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space with an official opening night set for October 28.



The cast will also include Hercules leading lady Krysta Rodriguez as Emily, W. Tré Davis as Rodney and David Mason as Mike. Seared had its East Coast premiere as part of the 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival season. The play was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse.



Since bursting onto Broadway in The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret, Esparza has made notable turns in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Normal Heart and has received Tony nominations in all four acting categories for Taboo, Company, Speed-the-Plow and The Homecoming. His most recent Broadway credits include Arcadia and razzle dazzle con-man in the 2012 musical Leap of Faith. He earned a Drama Desk Award nomination this year for his performance in the off-Broadway production of The Resistible Rise of Arturo UI.



Seared is a new fit-for-foodies comedy about brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry (Esparza). When he scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own, and it all goes to hell in this hilarious and insightful new play that asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins. Audiences will be up close to the action as MCC’s flexible Frankel Theater is transformed into the intimate kitchen of a New York City restaurant.



The creative team for Seared includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.