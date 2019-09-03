Hercules Gets Additional Performance in Central Park

The Public Theater has added an eighth showtime to the hot-ticket Public Works production of Hercules. The free weeklong run will now include a performance on September 4 at 8:00pm in the outdoor Delacorte Theater in Central Park. For information on obtaining free tickets to the added performance, click here.



Featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, Hercules is based on the legendary title hero of Greek mythology who was snatched as a baby by Hades and forced to live as a half-man, half-god. Now a teenager, he is required to perform a rite of passage on Earth to prove himself worthy of living with the gods on Mount Olympus.



Heading the cast is Jelani Alladin in the title role, with Tony winner Roger Bart—who voiced the songs of Hercules in the animated film—graduating to the role of Hades—with Krysta Rodriguez as Meg, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, Jeff Hiller as Panic, Ramona Keller as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence as Calliope and Rema Webb as Terpsichore. They are joined by the Broadway Inspirational Voices.



Directed by Lear deBessonet and choreographed by Chase Brock, Hercules features scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, music supervision/arrangements by Michael Kosarin and sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz.



Hercules began its run on August 31 and will continue for a limited engagement through September 8.