Riley Costello Joins Broadway's Wicked as Boq

Broadway's smash-hit musical Wicked welcomes rising star Riley Costello in the role of Boq beginning on September 10. Costello replaces Jesse JP Johnson, who took his final bow at the Gershwin Theatre on September 8.



Costello is a stage alum whose previous Great White Way credits include Everyday Rapture, Bye Bye Birdie and 13. He was also seen as Brad in NBC's Hairspray Live!



Costello joins a current Wicked cast that includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Kyle Dean Massey as Fiyero, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose, Michael McCormick as The Wizard and Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible.



Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.