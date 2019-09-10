Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Riley Costello Joins Broadway's Wicked as Boq

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 10, 2019
Riley Costello as Boq
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Broadway's smash-hit musical Wicked welcomes rising star Riley Costello in the role of Boq beginning on September 10. Costello replaces Jesse JP Johnson, who took his final bow at the Gershwin Theatre on September 8.

Costello is a stage alum whose previous Great White Way credits include Everyday Rapture, Bye Bye Birdie and 13. He was also seen as Brad in NBC's Hairspray Live!

Costello joins a current Wicked cast that includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Kyle Dean Massey as Fiyero, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose, Michael McCormick as The Wizard and Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.

Wicked

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chicago Will Partner with Broadway.com on The Search for Roxie! Casting Call & Video Series
  2. Mean Girls Star Taylor Louderman on Leaving the Plastics Behind
  3. In Advance of The Politician, Netflix Announces Ben Platt Concert Special
  4. Hercules Footage Is Here! Watch Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez & More 'Go the Distance' in Central Park
  5. Fall for Five Fantastic New Shows! Must-Do Events for the Week of September 9 to 15

Star Files

Riley Costello
Newsletters